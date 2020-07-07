As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 3. July, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 21 0805RIKS 26 0216
ISINIS0000031482IS0000030732
Additional issuance (nominal)1,000,000,0000
Settlement date07/08/2020 
Total outstanding (nominal)60,234,000,00024,115,700,000