7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Light Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$39.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4% share of the global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.3 Million by the year 2027.
Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Segment Corners a 4.9% Share in 2020
In the global Medium & Heavy Duty Buses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry
Shifts Focus to Cleaner Technologies
Recent Market Activity
Growing Stringency of Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus
Squarely on NGVs
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives
Catalyze Adoption Rates in the Market
Enhanced Tax Sops to Fuel Growth and Encourage Infrastructure
Development
CV Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Corporate Carbon Footprint
Goals & Achieve Higher Fuel Economy
Soft Oil Prices & the Resulting Narrowing of Cost Differentials
Step Up the Competition Posed by Conventional Automobiles
Why Global Oil Prices Have Fallen?
What Does it Mean for the NGV Market?
Natural Gas Production & Pricing Scenario: A Review
Led by the U.S, Natural Gas Production Continues to Rise
Unlike Stable Prices in the U.S. & Europe, Prices in Asia Turn
Volatile
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
NGV OEMs
AB Volvo (Sweden)
Alexander Dennis Limited (Scotland)
Autocar, LLC (USA)
Daimler AG (Germany)
Ford Motor Company (USA)
General Motors Company (USA)
GILLIG, LLC (USA)
Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Japan)
Iveco Bus (France)
MAN SE (Germany)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (India)
Volkswagen AG (Germany)
Natural Gas Vehicles Component Manufacturers
Agility Fuel Systems (USA)
Altech-Eco Corp. (USA)
Clean Air Power Limited (UK)
Cummins, Inc. (USA)
Quantum Fuel Systems LLC (USA)
Venchurs Vehicle Systems (USA)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (USA)
Westport Innovations (Canada)
Worthington Industries (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
EVs Cast a Long Shadow of Threat Across the NGV Market
Developing Markets Led by Asia-Pacific to Power Future Growth
in the Market
Developed Markets Lay Low
Emerging Markets Use NGVs as a "Bridge" To a Cleaner Future
Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling
Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration
NGV Methane Emissions & Methane Emissions from the Natural Gas
Supply Chain Threaten to Erode Climatic Benefit
Rise of Bio-CNG Vehicles to Counter the Methane Emission Threat
to Benefit NGVs
Adsorbent Natural Gas Vehicle Technology Promises Higher
Density Fuel Storage and Easier Refueling for Light Duty
Vehicles
Logistics & Public Transportation: The Largest Markets for NGVs
Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for
NGVs in the Logistics Industry
Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market
Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate
Fuel
Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway
Network Bodes Well for NGVs in Road Freight Transportation
Natural Gas-Powered Bus Rapid Transit Services Ensure Mobility
with Reduced Emissions
Retrofitted CNG Vehicles Expand Market Opportunities in the
Aftermarket
Luxury Vehicles Adopt CNG to Meet Stringent EU CO2 Reduction
Targets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Light Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Light Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Light Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks (Vehicle Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks (Vehicle Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Medium & Heavy Duty Buses (Vehicle Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Medium & Heavy Duty Buses (Vehicle Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Medium & Heavy Duty Buses (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in the United
States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 18: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Europe in US$
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in France by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 45: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Russia by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 63: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 71: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Latin America
in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Argentina in
US$ by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Brazil by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic
Market by Vehicle Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 93: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Israel in US$
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market in Africa by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
