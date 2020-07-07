New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Light Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$39.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4% share of the global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.3 Million by the year 2027.



Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Segment Corners a 4.9% Share in 2020

In the global Medium & Heavy Duty Buses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Volvo

Agility Fuel Solutions LLC

Alexander Dennis Limited

Altech-Eco Corp.

Autocar, LLC

Clean Air Power Limited

Cummins, Inc.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

GILLIG, LLC

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Iveco Bus

MAN SE

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Venchurs Vehicle Systems

Volkswagen AG

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Worthington Industries







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry

Shifts Focus to Cleaner Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Growing Stringency of Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus

Squarely on NGVs

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives

Catalyze Adoption Rates in the Market

Enhanced Tax Sops to Fuel Growth and Encourage Infrastructure

Development

CV Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Corporate Carbon Footprint

Goals & Achieve Higher Fuel Economy

Soft Oil Prices & the Resulting Narrowing of Cost Differentials

Step Up the Competition Posed by Conventional Automobiles

Why Global Oil Prices Have Fallen?

What Does it Mean for the NGV Market?

Natural Gas Production & Pricing Scenario: A Review

Led by the U.S, Natural Gas Production Continues to Rise

Unlike Stable Prices in the U.S. & Europe, Prices in Asia Turn

Volatile

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

NGV OEMs

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Alexander Dennis Limited (Scotland)

Autocar, LLC (USA)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

General Motors Company (USA)

GILLIG, LLC (USA)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Japan)

Iveco Bus (France)

MAN SE (Germany)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (India)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)

Natural Gas Vehicles Component Manufacturers

Agility Fuel Systems (USA)

Altech-Eco Corp. (USA)

Clean Air Power Limited (UK)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC (USA)

Venchurs Vehicle Systems (USA)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (USA)

Westport Innovations (Canada)

Worthington Industries (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EVs Cast a Long Shadow of Threat Across the NGV Market

Developing Markets Led by Asia-Pacific to Power Future Growth

in the Market

Developed Markets Lay Low

Emerging Markets Use NGVs as a "Bridge" To a Cleaner Future

Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling

Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration

NGV Methane Emissions & Methane Emissions from the Natural Gas

Supply Chain Threaten to Erode Climatic Benefit

Rise of Bio-CNG Vehicles to Counter the Methane Emission Threat

to Benefit NGVs

Adsorbent Natural Gas Vehicle Technology Promises Higher

Density Fuel Storage and Easier Refueling for Light Duty

Vehicles

Logistics & Public Transportation: The Largest Markets for NGVs

Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for

NGVs in the Logistics Industry

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market

Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate

Fuel

Development of Cross Continent and Cross Country Highway

Network Bodes Well for NGVs in Road Freight Transportation

Natural Gas-Powered Bus Rapid Transit Services Ensure Mobility

with Reduced Emissions

Retrofitted CNG Vehicles Expand Market Opportunities in the

Aftermarket

Luxury Vehicles Adopt CNG to Meet Stringent EU CO2 Reduction

Targets



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

