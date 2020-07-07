Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient SA1
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 30 June 2020
|Total number of shares
|34,562,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,562,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|34,366,571
For more information, please contact:
|Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
1 The company’s name has been changed into Quadient S.A. during the AGM that took place on 6 July 2020.
