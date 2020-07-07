FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado-based KLOwen Braces gains national attention with a $50,000 investment from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) through the association’s newly formed Innovation and Transformation Fund. The AAO’s decision to invest in KLOwen Braces is largely seen as a vote of confidence within the orthodontics industry for the patented KLOwen Custom Braces System. According to the AAO, this type of funding is based on the association’s strategy to support innovation focused on advancing the orthodontic specialty and patient care.

Founded in 2019 by certified orthodontist and the first AAO Ortho Innovator Award (2019) winner, Dr. Brandon Owen, KLOwen Braces offers the first-of-its-kind in-office, same-day, custom bracket solution, which has the potential to increase doctor efficiency and reduce treatment time.

“Created by orthodontists for orthodontists, our revolutionary system empowers orthodontists and the patients they serve with an effective, custom solution that leverages the most innovative technological advances to ensure patents experience less discomfort, less time in braces and less missed school and work,” said Owen. “Having the AAO's financial support and industry expertise is a tremendous vote of confidence in our product and services. It will help us execute the joint vision to bring much-needed change to an industry that has not experienced such since the 1980s.”

Developed by Dr. Owen, who holds seven patents, with 20 more patents pending, the KLOwen Custom Braces System uses the newest technologies, including 3D printers and custom-shaped braces. The system can work on any orthodontic case, even those requiring functional appliances, expansion or surgery. By leveraging a unique software platform, the solution automatically places the ideally shaped bracket for each tooth out of a kit of 27 pieces. Then, using 3D-printed IDB (indirect bonding) trays, brackets are bonded precisely where approved on the software, completing the customization. By filling the slot completely, the system allows the wires to be more completely expressed, eliminating or greatly reducing wire-bending or bracket-repositioning.

“We’re thrilled to make this investment in the KLOwen Custom Braces System and to continue to support the ever-evolving industry of orthodontics,” said AAO President Dr. Chris Roberts.

In addition to investing in KLOwen Braces, a member of AAO leadership will be seated on the company’s board, further assuring the best interests of orthodontists and their patients will remain the top priority.

By building, partnering or investing, the AAO’s Innovation and Transformation Fund can be used to develop new products and services for orthodontists and patients, and the fund will drive non-dues revenue for the association. The fund’s investments can be made in promising, innovative companies focused on advancing the specialty and that are aligned with the AAO strategic plan. The fund’s first investment went to PhotoDynamic, a Canadian startup that developed a patented light-activated antimicrobial oral hygiene technology designed to kill bacteria-causing plaque.

“We are tremendously grateful to the AAO for this investment in KLOwen Braces. It underscores the AAO’s clear commitment to support innovation focused on advancing the orthodontic specialty and patient care,” said Owen.

For more information about how the KLOwen Custom Braces System works or to find a provider in your area, please visit https://klowenbraces.com/.

About KLOwen:

Founded by Dr. Brandon Owen, an ABO-certified orthodontist and the first-ever AAO Ortho Innovator Award winner (2019), KLOwen Braces has moved the creation of custom smiles into the digital age. The KLOwen Custom Braces System is the world’s first in-office custom braces system to use prefabricated, modular brackets to straighten teeth faster, better and more comfortably than conventional braces. The 100% custom system leverages advanced software, 3D printing and in-office digital indirect bonding to reduce treatment time and patient visits. This customization enhances efficiency and profitability for the orthodontist, with better, safer outcomes for patients, at a price point well below that of other custom solutions. KLOwen Braces was named in memory of the founder’s son, Kellen Logan Owen. For more information, please visit klowenbraces.com.

###

Legal disclaimer – The foregoing press release is for informational purposes only, intended to be an update, and is not and should not be considered financial, investment, tax or any other advice or guarantees of any kind.

Janelle Collins jcollins@mapr.agency 303-818-6849