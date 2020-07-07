       
       
       
NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 janv-20févr-20mars-20avr-20mai-20juin-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 575304057552985755298577110657730775821077
Nombre d'actions propres150172150877150455149991149194150648
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique710815571050057096484710838771047307161932
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable695798369541286946029695839669555367011284

