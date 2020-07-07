New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanosilver Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052085/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electrical and Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Nanosilver market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Nanosilver market in the U.S. is estimated at US$332.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$516.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$516.1 Million by the year 2027.



Food and Beverages Segment Corners a 2.8% Share in 2020

In the global Food and Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$64.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$355.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

