ABC arbitrage
2019 dividend balance
ABC arbitrage Group distributes a final dividend for 2019 of €0.03 per ordinary share.
The distribution schedule of €0.03 per share is as follows:
● Ex-dividend date: July 7, 2020
● Payment date: July 9, 2020
This transaction has the character of a distribution.
Taking into account the €0.10 per share interim distribution in October and December 2019 and the interim dividend of €0.10 per share paid on April 27, 2020; the total distribution for FY 2019 amounts to €0.33 per share.
The interim results of ABC arbitrage Group will be published on September 22, 2020.
|Contacts: abc-arbitrage
Relations actionnaires: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com
|EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN: FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP
