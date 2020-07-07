REGULATED RELEASE
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
Paris – July 7, 2020
Number of shares as of june 30, 2019
|Date
|06/30/2020
|Company name
|Klépierre
|Trading place
|Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
|Mnemonic
|LI
|Symbols
|EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
|ISIN
|FR0000121964
|Total number of shares
|299,939,198
|Total number of voting rights
|Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
|299,939,198
|Number of exercisable voting rights(2)
|285,225,082
Change in the number of shares since the release of the latest annual financial statements
|Total number of shares as of December 31, 2019
|302,664,095
|Number of shares canceled on June 22, 2019
|2,724,897
|Total number of shares as of June 30, 2020
|299,939,198
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €23.7 billion at December 31, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
|investor relations
| Hubert d’AILLIÈRES
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing ZHANG
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul LOGEROT
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com
([1]) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of June 30, 2020 Klépierre owns 14,714,116 of its own shares.
([2]) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.
Attachment
Klépierre
Paris, FRANCE
PR_KLEPIERRE_NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 06302020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Klépierre LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: