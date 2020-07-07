New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864204/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Slide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Switches market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.19% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$869.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$869.5 Million by the year 2027.
Tactile Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020
In the global Tactile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$508.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$556.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$598.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Switches
Operated Manually to Open and Close Electronic Circuits
Classification of Switches
Sensors Replacing Switches
Micro Switches
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Alstom Signaling, Inc. (USA)
API Technologies Corp. (USA)
Datronix Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany)
Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)
Molex (USA)
NEC TOKIN Corporation (Japan)
Nichicon Corporation (Japan)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
TDK Corporation (Japan)
TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA)
Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Photonic Switches - A New Dawn
Touch screen Interfaces Threatens Existence of Push-Button
Switches
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Switches Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Switches Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Switches Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Slide (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Slide (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Slide (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Rotary (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Rotary (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Rotary (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tactile (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Tactile (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Tactile (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Toggle (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Toggle (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Toggle (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Encoder (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Encoder (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Encoder (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Push (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Push (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Push (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Detect (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Detect (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Detect (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Switches Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Switches Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Switches Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Switches Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Switches Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Switches: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Switches Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Switches Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Switches Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Switches Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Switches Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Switches Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Switches Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Switches Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Switches Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 46: Switches Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: French Switches Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: French Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Switches Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: German Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: German Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 52: Italian Switches Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Switches Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Italian Switches Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Switches: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Switches Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: United Kingdom Switches Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 58: Spanish Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Spanish Switches Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Switches Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 61: Russian Switches Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Switches Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 63: Russian Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Switches Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Europe Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Switches Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Switches Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Switches Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Switches Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Switches Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Australian Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Australian Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 76: Indian Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Indian Switches Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Switches Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: South Korean Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Switches Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Switches: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Switches Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Switches Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Switches Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 86: Switches Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Switches Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Latin American Switches Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Switches Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Latin American Switches Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Switches Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Argentinean Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 94: Switches Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Brazilian Switches Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Brazilian Switches Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 97: Switches Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Mexican Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Mexican Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Switches Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Switches Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: The Middle East Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Switches Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: The Middle East Switches Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: The Middle East Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: The Middle East Switches Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Switches Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 109: Iranian Market for Switches: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Switches Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Iranian Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 112: Israeli Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Switches Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Israeli Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 115: Saudi Arabian Switches Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Switches Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Saudi Arabian Switches Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 118: Switches Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: United Arab Emirates Switches Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Switches Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: Switches Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of Middle East Switches Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Middle East Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 124: African Switches Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Switches Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: African Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 133
