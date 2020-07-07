FORT COLLINS and LOVELAND, Colo, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present business owners with near-daily changes, small businesses throughout northern Colorado need resources, information and ideas to navigate the challenges.

“NoCo Recovers — Helping Our Small Businesses Thrive” is a free webinar to be held this Thursday, July 9, from 4–5 p.m. MDT. Participants are:

Rep. Joe Neguse, US Congress (CO-2).

Sandra Solin, director, Legislative Affairs, Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance (NCLA).

Mindy McCloughan, president and CEO, Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

David May, president and CEO, Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce.

The free event is being presented by NCLA, MAPRagency and BizWest. To register, please click here.

The participants will discuss both available and potential pending government programs to assist small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as local resources and ideas businesses can take advantage of to help manage all aspects of their business, from communications to human resources to public health compliance. Webinar attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the participants.

Please click here for more information or to register.

Doyle Albee doyle@mapr.agency 303-736-9156