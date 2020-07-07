New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resonators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864203/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the period 2020-2027.Crystal Resonators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR to reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MEMS Resonators segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 48.1% share of the global Resonators market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Resonators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 256-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Resonators
High Demand for Sophisticated Designs
Dual Mode Resonators: Increasing Specificity in the Market
Ceramic Resonators
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Resonators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abracon LLC (USA)
Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan)
SHOULDER Electronics Limited (China)
SiTime Corporation (USA)
Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Application Areas Offer Growth Opportunities for
Quartz Crystal Resonators
MEMS Resonators Offer an Alternative to Quartz Resonators
Expanding Application Areas of SAW Resonators - An Opportunity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Resonators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Resonators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Resonators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Crystal Resonators (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Crystal Resonators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Crystal Resonators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: MEMS Resonators (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: MEMS Resonators (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: MEMS Resonators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Resonators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Resonators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Resonators Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Resonators Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Resonators Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Resonators Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Resonators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 17: Resonators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Resonators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Resonators Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Resonators Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Resonators Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Resonators Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Resonators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Resonators Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Resonators Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Resonators Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Resonators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Resonators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Resonators Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Resonators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Resonators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Resonators Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Resonators Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Resonators Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Resonators Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Resonators Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Resonators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Resonators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Resonators Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Resonators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Resonators Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Resonators Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Resonators Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Resonators Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Resonators Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Resonators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Resonators Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Resonators Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Resonators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Resonators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Resonators Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Resonators Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Resonators Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Resonators Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Resonators Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Resonators Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Resonators Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Resonators Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Resonators Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Resonators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Resonators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Resonators Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Resonators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Resonators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Resonators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Resonators Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Resonators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Resonators Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Resonators Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Resonators: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Resonators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Resonators Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Resonators Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Resonators Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Resonators Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Resonators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Resonators Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Resonators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Resonators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Resonators Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Resonators Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Resonators Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 118
