L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 4,980 residential sales transactions were concluded in June 2020, a 16 per cent increase compared to June of last year. This represents a considerable rebound in the number of transactions in the Montreal CMA and the highest level of sales ever recorded for a month of June since the Centris system began compiling market data.
"The number of sales rebounded significantly in June after registering an historic drop in April and a stabilizing month of May. While it’s true that this upturn is largely due to the finalizing of an accumulation of transactions that had been postponed since the start of the health crisis, it should nevertheless be noted that, despite the context, consumer confidence is there and demand remains strong,” said Julie Saucier, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB. "Generally speaking, market conditions continue to be very favourable for sellers in the Montreal CMA, leading to ongoing price increases. However, it’s important to note the historic increase in new condominium listings on the Island of Montreal (+83 per cent) and the absence of a sustained sales recovery for this property category,” she added.
About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter et Instagram.
About Centris
Centris.ca is Quebec’s real estate industry website for consumers, grouping all properties for sale by a real estate broker under the same address. Société Centris provides real estate industry stakeholders with access to real estate data and a wide range of technology tools. Centris also manages the collaboration system used by more than 13,000 real estate brokers in Quebec.
