Arion Bank’s AGM and the publication dates of the Bank’s Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.
|Annual accounts 2020
|10 February 2021
|AGM 2021
|16 March 2021
|First quarter 2021
|5 May 2021
|Second quarter 2021
|28 July 2021
|Third quarter 2021
|27 October 2021
This calendar may be subject to change.
For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank’s investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank’s corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.
Arion Bank hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Arionbanki_logo_en_1024.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: