New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

3 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach 17.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Draw Texturizing Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4% share of the global Textile Machinery market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Textile Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.2 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 4.3 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 4.3 Million Units by the year 2027.



Knitting Machines Segment Corners a 3.1% Share in 2020

In the global Knitting Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 279.5 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 633.7 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 2.7 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 319-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



