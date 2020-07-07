New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864039/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.Builders` Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cabinet Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 551-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Cabinet Hardware Market - An Overview

A Peek into the Door and Window Hardware Market

Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

The 2007-2009 Recession

US Market Hit Hard by Economic Recession

2009-2012 Europe Debt Crisis in Retrospect

US Fiscal Crisis and Eurodebt Crisis Mars Market Performance in

2012 & 2013

Current Eurozone Economic Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Builders’ and Cabinet Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allegion plc (Ireland)

Schlage (USA)

Ashland Hardware Systems (USA)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

Adams Rite (USA)

Markar Architectural Products (USA)

Medeco (USA)

Rockwood Manufacturing Company (USA)

SARGENT Manufacturing Company (USA)

Securistyle Ltd. (UK)

CompX International, Inc. (USA)

Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

HAGER COMPANIES (USA)

Hickory Hardware (USA)

The J.G. Edelen Co. (USA)

Kwikset Corporation (USA)

Masco Corporation (USA)

Miwa Lock Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Preferred Engineering Products Ltd. (Canada)

Security Door Controls (USA)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA)

Sugatsune America, Inc. (USA)

Tyman Plc (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Urbanization: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and

Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Recovery in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Growth

Residential Replacements to Boost Builders’ and Cabinet

Hardware Demand

Rising Investments in Commercial Real Estate Spur Market Demand

Emerging Trends in the Door Hardware Industry

Style and Fashion - Key Growth Driving Factors

Traditional Brass Finish Losing its Sheen

Use of iron and Graphite in Kitchen Cabinet Hardware

Hinge Makers Prefer Steel to Brass

Specialized Hinges Catching on

Cabinet Hardware Gaining Ground

Lockset Makers: Back to Basics

Multipoint Locking Systems Knock Entry Doors

PVD Finishing: Metamorphosing the world of Locks and Knobs

Deadbolt Locks: Grades Make all the Difference

Hong Kong and Taiwan Aim High

Lock Makers Gear up for the International Markets

Cabinet Hardware from Recycled Products

Dealers Package Installation to Boost Sales

Electronic Access Control System - A Threat to Mechanical

Locking System

Noteworthy Trends in Residential Door Designs

Modern Styles

Use of Different Materials

Attractive Doorknobs

Latest Trends in Hardware Accessory Market

Unique Designs to Create Personalized Looks

Brass Makes Comeback

Mid-Century Looks and Polished Surfaces



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Builders` Hardware (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Builders` Hardware (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Builders` Hardware (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Builders’ and Cabinet Hardware Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 11: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Builders’ and Cabinet Hardware Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 26: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Builders` and Cabinet

Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 41: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 467

