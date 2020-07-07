New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864039/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.Builders` Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cabinet Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 551-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Cabinet Hardware Market - An Overview
A Peek into the Door and Window Hardware Market
Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead
The 2007-2009 Recession
US Market Hit Hard by Economic Recession
2009-2012 Europe Debt Crisis in Retrospect
US Fiscal Crisis and Eurodebt Crisis Mars Market Performance in
2012 & 2013
Current Eurozone Economic Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Builders’ and Cabinet Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Urbanization: A Strong Growth Driver
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and
Infrastructure
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Recovery in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Growth
Residential Replacements to Boost Builders’ and Cabinet
Hardware Demand
Rising Investments in Commercial Real Estate Spur Market Demand
Emerging Trends in the Door Hardware Industry
Style and Fashion - Key Growth Driving Factors
Traditional Brass Finish Losing its Sheen
Use of iron and Graphite in Kitchen Cabinet Hardware
Hinge Makers Prefer Steel to Brass
Specialized Hinges Catching on
Cabinet Hardware Gaining Ground
Lockset Makers: Back to Basics
Multipoint Locking Systems Knock Entry Doors
PVD Finishing: Metamorphosing the world of Locks and Knobs
Deadbolt Locks: Grades Make all the Difference
Hong Kong and Taiwan Aim High
Lock Makers Gear up for the International Markets
Cabinet Hardware from Recycled Products
Dealers Package Installation to Boost Sales
Electronic Access Control System - A Threat to Mechanical
Locking System
Noteworthy Trends in Residential Door Designs
Modern Styles
Use of Different Materials
Attractive Doorknobs
Latest Trends in Hardware Accessory Market
Unique Designs to Create Personalized Looks
Brass Makes Comeback
Mid-Century Looks and Polished Surfaces
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 467
