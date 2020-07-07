New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Missiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898927/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Surface-to-Surface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$51.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Missiles market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Missiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$43.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Air-to-Surface Segment Corners a 16% Share in 2020
In the global Air-to-Surface segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aerospace & Defense, The World?s Largest & Most Powerful
Industry, Undergoes Transformation
Recent Market Activity
Major Technologies in Air-to-Air Missiles Segment
Advanced Propulsion Technology
Advanced Guidance/Seeker Technology
Other Missile Technologies
Global Competitor Market Shares
Missiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)
Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
MBDA Missile Systems (USA)
Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)
Raytheon Company (USA)
RUAG AG (Switzerland)
Safran S.A. (France)
Thales Group (France)
The Boeing Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the
Technology?s Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations
Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation
Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st
Century Combat Force
Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in
Air-to-Air Missile Systems
European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile
Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology
Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to-
Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air
Defense Environments
Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to-Surface Missiles
Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast
Geographical Area
New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-
Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by
Enemy Radar
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
