New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Missiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898927/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Surface-to-Surface, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$51.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Missiles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Missiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$43.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Air-to-Surface Segment Corners a 16% Share in 2020

In the global Air-to-Surface segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems Plc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA Missile Systems

RUAG AG

Safran SA

Thales Group

The Boeing Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898927/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerospace & Defense, The World?s Largest & Most Powerful

Industry, Undergoes Transformation

Recent Market Activity

Major Technologies in Air-to-Air Missiles Segment

Advanced Propulsion Technology

Advanced Guidance/Seeker Technology

Other Missile Technologies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Missiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

MBDA Missile Systems (USA)

Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

RUAG AG (Switzerland)

Safran S.A. (France)

Thales Group (France)

The Boeing Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the

Technology?s Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations

Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation

Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st

Century Combat Force

Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in

Air-to-Air Missile Systems

European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile

Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology

Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to-

Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air

Defense Environments

Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to-Surface Missiles

Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast

Geographical Area

New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-

Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by

Enemy Radar



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Missiles Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Missiles Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Missiles Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Surface-to-Surface (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Surface-to-Surface (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Surface-to-Surface (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Air Defense (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Air Defense (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Air Defense (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Air-to-Surface (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Air-to-Surface (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Air-to-Surface (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Air-to-Air (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Air-to-Air (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Air-to-Air (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Antitank (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Antitank (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Antitank (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Bombs (Guided) (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Bombs (Guided) (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Bombs (Guided) (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Antiship (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Antiship (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Antiship (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Intelligent Munitions (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Intelligent Munitions (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Intelligent Munitions (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Types (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Types (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Missiles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Missiles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Missiles Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Missiles Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Missiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Missiles Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Missiles Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Missiles: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Missiles Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Missiles Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Missiles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Missiles Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Missiles Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Missiles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Missiles Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Missiles Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Missiles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Missiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Missiles Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Missiles Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Missiles Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Missiles Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 52: Missiles Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: German Missiles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: German Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 55: Italian Missiles Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Missiles Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Italian Missiles Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 58: United Kingdom Market for Missiles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Missiles Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: United Kingdom Missiles Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 61: Spanish Missiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Spanish Missiles Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Missiles Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 64: Russian Missiles Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Missiles Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 66: Russian Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 67: Rest of Europe Missiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Missiles Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Europe Missiles Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Missiles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Missiles Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Missiles Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Missiles Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Missiles Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Asia-Pacific Missiles Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 76: Missiles Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Australian Missiles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Australian Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 79: Indian Missiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Indian Missiles Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Missiles Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 82: Missiles Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: South Korean Missiles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Missiles Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Missiles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Missiles Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Missiles Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Latin American Missiles Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 89: Missiles Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Latin American Missiles Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Latin American Missiles Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Missiles Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Latin American Missiles Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 94: Argentinean Missiles Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Missiles Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Argentinean Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 97: Missiles Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Brazilian Missiles Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Brazilian Missiles Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 100: Missiles Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Mexican Missiles Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Mexican Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Missiles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Missiles Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Latin America Missiles Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: The Middle East Missiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Missiles Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: The Middle East Missiles Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: The Middle East Missiles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: The Middle East Missiles Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Missiles Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 112: Iranian Market for Missiles: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Missiles Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Iranian Missiles Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 115: Israeli Missiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: Missiles Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Israeli Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 118: Saudi Arabian Missiles Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Missiles Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Saudi Arabian Missiles Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 121: Missiles Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: United Arab Emirates Missiles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Missiles Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 124: Missiles Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Rest of Middle East Missiles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Middle East Missiles Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 127: African Missiles Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Missiles Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: African Missiles Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898927/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001