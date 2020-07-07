New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Sealants market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.



Polysulfide Segment Corners a 4.9% Share in 2020

In the global Polysulfide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$377.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$504.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 421-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

BASF Corporation

DAP Products, Inc.

Dow Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Franklin International, Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Sika AG

Soudal NV

Universal Sealants Ltd







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sealants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sealants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sealants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sealants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Silicone (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Silicone (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Silicone (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyurethane (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyurethane (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyurethane (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polysulfide (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polysulfide (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polysulfide (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Acrylic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Acrylic (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Acrylic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Latex (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Latex (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Latex (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sealants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Sealants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sealants Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Sealants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Sealants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sealants Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Sealants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 57: Sealants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Sealants Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sealants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Sealants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Sealants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Sealants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Sealants Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Sealants Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Sealants Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Sealants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Sealants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: German Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Sealants Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Sealants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Sealants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Sealants Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Sealants Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Sealants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spanish Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Sealants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Spanish Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Sealants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 102: Spanish Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Sealants Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Russian Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 110: Sealants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Sealants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Sealants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 116: Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Sealants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Sealants Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Sealants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Sealants Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 130: Indian Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Indian Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Sealants Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Indian Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Sealants Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 135: Indian Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Sealants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Sealants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sealants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Sealants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sealants Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Sealants Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Sealants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 149: Sealants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Sealants Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Sealants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Sealants Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Latin American Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Sealants Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Sealants Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 158: Sealants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Argentinean Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Sealants Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Sealants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 163: Sealants Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Sealants Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 169: Sealants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Sealants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Sealants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Sealants Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Sealants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Latin America Sealants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Sealants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Sealants Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Sealants Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Sealants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: The Middle East Sealants Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: Sealants Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Sealants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Sealants Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 189: The Middle East Sealants Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Sealants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Iranian Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 195: Sealants Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 197: Sealants Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Israeli Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 200: Sealants Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Sealants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Sealants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Sealants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Sealants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Middle East Sealants Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Sealants Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 220: African Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Sealants Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: African Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: African Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 166

