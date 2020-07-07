New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818233/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Sealants market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.
Polysulfide Segment Corners a 4.9% Share in 2020
In the global Polysulfide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$377.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$504.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 421-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sealants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sealants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sealants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sealants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Silicone (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Silicone (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Silicone (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polyurethane (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polyurethane (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polyurethane (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Polysulfide (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polysulfide (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Polysulfide (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Acrylic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Acrylic (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Acrylic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Latex (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Latex (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Latex (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sealants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Sealants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Sealants Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Sealants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Sealants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Sealants Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Sealants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 57: Sealants Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Sealants Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sealants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Sealants Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Sealants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Sealants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Sealants Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Sealants Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Sealants Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Sealants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Sealants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: German Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Sealants Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Sealants Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Sealants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Sealants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Sealants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Sealants Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Sealants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Sealants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Sealants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Sealants Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Sealants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Sealants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Sealants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Sealants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Sealants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Sealants Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Sealants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Sealants Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Sealants Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Sealants Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Indian Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Sealants Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Sealants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Sealants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sealants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Sealants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sealants Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sealants in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sealants Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Sealants Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Sealants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: Sealants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Sealants Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Sealants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Sealants Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Sealants Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Sealants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Sealants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Sealants Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Sealants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Sealants Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Sealants Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Sealants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Sealants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Sealants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Sealants Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Sealants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Sealants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Sealants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: Sealants Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Sealants Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Sealants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Sealants Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Sealants Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Sealants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Sealants Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Sealants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Sealants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Sealants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sealants
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian Sealants Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 195: Sealants Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Sealants Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 200: Sealants Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Sealants Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sealants in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Sealants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Sealants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Sealants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Sealants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Sealants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Sealants Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Sealants Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Sealants Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Sealants Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 166
