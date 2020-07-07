New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.7 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 13.1 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 13.1 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Review in Units: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in China in Units: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Demand
Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Scenario in Units: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in Units: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Sports Utility Vehicles
(SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Review in Units: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027
Table 28: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Europe in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Units by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Review in Units: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Utility
Vehicles (SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period
2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Trends by Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027
Table 41: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Latin
America in Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027
Table 44: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Argentina in
Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Scenario in Units: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic
Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027
Table 57: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Israel in
Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Units: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)
Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: