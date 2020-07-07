New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.7 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 13.1 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 13.1 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP)

BYD Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG







IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

