MAITLAND, Fla., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS, an affordable housing multifamily property management company based in Central Florida, continues to give back to the community by donating $10,000 this month to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. This single contribution will provide 40,000 meals to local needy families and is the 2nd $10,000 monthly contribution after the original donation of $100,000 during the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida “Day of Giving” Fund Raiser. To ensure that a steady food supply is readily available to Central Florida families in need, ConcordRENTS will continue to donate $10,000 per month until the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have subsided.



ConcordRENTS is proud of its history serving residents in Central Florida for over 25 years with their affordable housing needs, and is pleased to further assist those in need their continuing donations.

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to approximately 550 local nonprofit feeding programs throughout Central Florida. Last year, with the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank distributed nearly 63 million meals to partner programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens, women’s shelters, senior centers, day care centers and Kids Cafes. In addition, Second Harvest’s 16-week culinary program teaches food service-based technical, life and professional skills to economically hard-pressed adults. Every day, Second Harvest distributes enough food to feed 58,000 people. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org .

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. It believes in the importance of giving back to build a strong community. The company’s New Moves Partnership connects newly homeless families to stable housing as they work to get back on their feet. Concord Cares is a corporate program that provides monetary support and paid time off contributed by other team members. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida, Georgia and New York.