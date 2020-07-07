New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phablets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Phablets market in the U.S. is estimated at 222.9 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 583.3 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 583.3 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Communications, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

OnePlus

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi (Mi Global)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phablets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

