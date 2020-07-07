New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phablets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Phablets market in the U.S. is estimated at 222.9 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 583.3 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 583.3 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Phablets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Phablets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Phablets Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Phablets Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Phablets Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Phablets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Phablets Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Phablets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Phablets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2020-2027
SPAIN
Table 13: Spanish Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russian Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Phablets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Phablets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
INDIA
Table 19: Indian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: Phablets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phablets: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2020-2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin American Phablets Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 23: Latin American Phablets Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentinean Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
BRAZIL
Table 25: Phablets Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
MEXICO
Table 26: Phablets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Phablets Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: The Middle East Phablets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: The Middle East Phablets Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 30: Iranian Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israeli Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2020-2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: Phablets Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Phablets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period
2020-2027
AFRICA
Table 35: African Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: