New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Optical Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818159/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.QSFP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31.4% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CXP segment is readjusted to a revised 29.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38% share of the global Active Optical Cables market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 36% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Active Optical Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$389.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.8% and 26.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



CDFP Segment Corners a 6.7% Share in 2020

In the global CDFP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$331.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 25.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 236-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Amphenol Corporation

Broadcom Ltd.

Finisar Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

The Siemon Company

Viavi Solutions, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818159/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Active Optical Cables Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Active Optical Cables Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: QSFP (Connector) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: QSFP (Connector) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: CXP (Connector) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: CXP (Connector) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: CDFP (Connector) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: CDFP (Connector) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: CFP (Connector) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: CFP (Connector) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: SFP (Connector) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: SFP (Connector) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Connectors (Connector) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Connectors (Connector) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Data Center (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Data Center (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: High Performance Computing (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: High Performance Computing (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Personal Computer (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Personal Computer (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Digital Signage (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Digital Signage (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Consumer Electronics (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Active Optical Cables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: United States Active Optical Cables Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: United States Active Optical Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: United States Active Optical Cables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Active Optical Cables Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Canadian Active Optical Cables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Canadian Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for Active Optical Cables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active

Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Active Optical Cables Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Active Optical Cables Market by Connector:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Chinese Demand for Active Optical Cables in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Chinese Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Active Optical Cables Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Active Optical Cables Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 44: European Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: European Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020-2027



Table 46: European Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Active Optical Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Active Optical Cables Market in France by Connector:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: French Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis by

Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: Active Optical Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 52: French Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 53: Active Optical Cables Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: German Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Active Optical Cables Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 57: Italian Active Optical Cables Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Italian Active Optical Cables Market by Connector:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 59: Italian Demand for Active Optical Cables in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Italian Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 61: United Kingdom Market for Active Optical Cables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: United Kingdom Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Active Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 64: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 65: Spanish Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Active Optical Cables Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Spanish Active Optical Cables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Spanish Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 69: Russian Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Russian Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Russian Active Optical Cables Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 78: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Active Optical Cables Market in Asia-Pacific by

Connector: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Active Optical Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 83: Active Optical Cables Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Australian Active Optical Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Active Optical Cables Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 87: Indian Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Active Optical Cables Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Indian Active Optical Cables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Indian Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 91: Active Optical Cables Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: Active Optical Cables Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Active Optical

Cables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market

Share Analysis by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Active Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 98: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 99: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 100: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 101: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market by

Connector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 103: Latin American Demand for Active Optical Cables in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 105: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020-2027



Table 106: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 108: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 109: Active Optical Cables Market in Brazil by Connector:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Brazilian Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 111: Active Optical Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 112: Brazilian Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



MEXICO

Table 113: Active Optical Cables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 114: Mexican Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Active Optical Cables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 117: Rest of Latin America Active Optical Cables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to

2027



Table 118: Rest of Latin America Active Optical Cables Market

Share Breakdown by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Rest of Latin America Active Optical Cables Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 120: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 121: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 122: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 123: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to

2027



Table 124: Active Optical Cables Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2020 and

2027



Table 125: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 126: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 127: Iranian Market for Active Optical Cables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Iranian Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 129: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active

Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 130: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 131: Israeli Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020-2027



Table 132: Israeli Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Israeli Active Optical Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 134: Israeli Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 135: Saudi Arabian Active Optical Cables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 136: Saudi Arabian Active Optical Cables Market by

Connector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 137: Saudi Arabian Demand for Active Optical Cables in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 138: Saudi Arabian Active Optical Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 139: Active Optical Cables Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 141: Active Optical Cables Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 142: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 143: Active Optical Cables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Connector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 144: Rest of Middle East Active Optical Cables Market

Share Breakdown by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Active Optical Cables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 147: African Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2020 to 2027



Table 148: African Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Connector: 2020 VS 2027



Table 149: African Active Optical Cables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 150: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818159/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001