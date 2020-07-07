DE PERE, WI, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Wisconsin Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Doug Kohlbeck has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. He will oversee the Commercial Banking team inclusive of Commercial Banking, Treasury Management, and Payment Solutions and will help lead business development efforts, strategic planning initiatives and credit risk management.

“Doug has built an outstanding 25-year career and reputation in the banking industry and his experience will support Wisconsin Bank & Trust’s goals of continued growth and prosperity,” said Brent Giles, President and CEO of Wisconsin Bank & Trust. “We are happy to have him help deliver financial expertise to our clients throughout Wisconsin.”

Doug is a lifelong Wisconsin resident and earned both his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. He has been actively involved in the Green Bay area and is currently an Executive Board Member for the Boys and Girls Club of Green Bay, WI since 2013 and was President of the Board of Directors for the preceding term. Kohlbeck recently held the positions of Senior Vice President, Director of Business Banking and Director of Strategy and Support Services at Associated Bank.

Of his recent hiring, Kohlbeck said, “I’m excited to be joining the Wisconsin Bank & Trust team and eager to build on the current successes of the bank by shaping our commercial banking strategy to meet the needs of our clients and grow the business.”





About Wisconsin Bank & Trust Wisconsin Bank & Trust (WBT), a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a business-focused community bank with assets of more than $1 billion. With fifteen banking centers, Wisconsin Bank & Trust serves customers in the Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Monroe and southwest areas of Wisconsin. WBT offers a wide range of personal and business banking, private client and mortgage lending services. For more information, visit www.wisconsinbankandtrust.com or call 608.203.1214. Wisconsin Bank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.3 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 114 banking locations serving 83 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

