New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social TV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818153/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.5% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Professional Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36% share of the global Social TV market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Social TV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$582.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$582.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 206-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Flowics

iPowow! Ltd.

Megaphone LLC

Never.no

SentabTV (Estonia)

Socialbakers

Sprinklr, Inc.

Sprout Social

Talkwalker Inc.

Telescope, Inc.

Vizrt







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818153/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Social TV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Social TV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Social TV Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Social TV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Software (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Software (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Software (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Professional Services (Solution) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Professional Services (Solution) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Professional Services (Solution) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Sports (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Sports (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Sports (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: News (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: News (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: News (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: TV Shows (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: TV Shows (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: TV Shows (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Social TV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Social TV Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Social TV Market in the United States by Solution:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Social TV Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Social TV Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: Social TV Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Social TV Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Social TV Historic Market Review by Solution

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Social TV Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Social TV Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Social TV Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Social TV: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Social TV Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Social TV Market Share Analysis by Solution:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Social TV

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Social TV Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Social TV Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Social TV Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Social TV Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Social TV Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Social TV in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Social TV Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Social TV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Social TV Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Social TV Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Social TV Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Social TV Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 50: Social TV Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Social TV Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Social TV Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Social TV Market in France by Solution: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Social TV Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Social TV Market Share Analysis by Solution:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Social TV Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Social TV Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Social TV Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Social TV Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Social TV Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Social TV Market Share Breakdown by Solution:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Social TV Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Social TV Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Social TV Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Social TV Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Social TV Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Social TV Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Social TV in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Social TV Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Social TV: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Social TV Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Social TV in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Social TV Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Social TV Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 80: Social TV Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Social TV Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Social TV Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Social TV Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Social TV Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Social TV Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Social TV Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Social TV Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Social TV Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Social TV Historic Market Review by

Solution in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Social TV Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Social TV Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Social TV Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Social TV Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 71

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818153/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001