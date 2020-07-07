CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”) (TSX: GEI), announced today it expects to release its 2020 second quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after the close of North American markets. The 2020 second quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2020 second quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

478-219-0003 / 844-358-6759

Participant Pass Code: 2298236

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ie2bxub

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until August 13, 2020, using the following dial-in numbers:

404-537-3406 / 855-859-2056

Participant Pass Code: 2298236

About Gibson

Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

