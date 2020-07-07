NEWARK, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended May 29, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

  • Net sales of $281.3 million, 19.4% higher than the year ago quarter.
  • GAAP net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per share, 57.6% and 59.5% lower than the year ago quarter, respectively.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $17.1 million, or $0.70 per share, 115.8% and 106.1% higher than the year ago quarter, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $25.4 million,  32.5% higher than the year ago quarter.

“Thanks to the outstanding execution from our team in these challenging times we were able to achieve growth in revenue and gross profit over the previous quarter, and over the same period last year. This, combined with the operating leverage in our financial model, drove a strong increase in non-GAAP earnings per share and another quarter of operating cash flow generation,” commented Ajay Shah, Chairman and CEO.    

        
Quarterly Financial ResultsGAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2)
(In millions, except per share amounts)Q3 FY20Q2 FY20Q3 FY19 Q3 FY20Q2 FY20Q3 FY19
Net sales$281.3 $272.0 $235.7  $281.3 $272.0 $235.7 
Gross profit$54.2 $51.5 $43.0  $55.9 $52.9 $43.7 
Operating income$10.1 $8.2 $7.4  $20.3 $17.3 $13.2 
Net income (loss)$0.8 $(9.7)$1.9  $17.1 $12.8 $7.9 
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)$0.03 $(0.41)$0.08  $0.70 $0.52 $0.34 
        
(1)  GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.    
(2)  Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below
       for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures
       to our nearest GAAP measures.       
        

Business Outlook
The following statements are based upon management's current expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ending August 28, 2020. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

   
Net Sales$290 to $310 million
Gross Margin - GAAP / Non-GAAP20% to 22%
Diluted EPS - GAAP$0.34 ± $0.08
  
Share-based compensation per share$0.21
Intangible amortization per share$0.15
Convertible debt discount OID and fees per share$0.08
  
Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP$0.78 ± $0.08
  
Expected diluted share count24.5 million
   

Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call mark to market (MTM) adjustment, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call MTM adjustment, convertible debt original issue discount (OID), integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses and other infrequent or unusual expenses, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The Company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The Company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing.  SMART operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory products, Brazil products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions.

See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.comwww.smartembedded.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com  for more information.

  
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. 
and Subsidiaries 
Consolidated Income Statements 
(In thousands, except per share data) 
                
      Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
      May 29, 2020 February 28, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 29, 2020 May 31, 2019 
Net sales:             
 Specialty Memory Products   $127,700  $111,455  $98,755  $342,685  $354,312  
 Brazil Products    92,701   97,700   100,982   284,400   447,373  
 Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions    60,886   62,887   35,920   198,262   131,914  
  Total net sales    281,287   272,042   235,657   825,347   933,599  
Cost of sales (1) (2)    227,054   220,536   192,622   665,288   748,364  
 Gross profit    54,233   51,506   43,035   160,059   185,235  
Operating expenses:             
 Research and development (1)    14,436   14,702   11,330   44,023   34,384  
 Selling, general and administrative (1) (2)    29,733   28,648   24,306   91,935   73,202  
  Total operating expenses    44,169   43,350   35,636   135,958   107,586  
                
  Income from operations    10,064   8,156   7,399   24,101   77,649  
Other income (expense):             
 Interest expense, net    (3,094)  (4,150)  (5,001)  (11,736)  (16,149) 
 Other income (expense), net    (3,445)  (12,386)  97   (16,671)  (2,980) 
  Total other expense    (6,539)  (16,536)  (4,904)  (28,407)  (19,129) 
  Income (loss) before income taxes    3,525   (8,380)  2,495   (4,306)  58,520  
Provision for income taxes    2,700   1,340   550   4,365   12,813  
  Net income (loss)   $825  $(9,720) $1,945  $(8,671) $45,707  
                
Earnings per share:             
 Basic   $0.03  $(0.41) $0.08  $(0.36) $2.00  
 Diluted   $0.03  $(0.41) $0.08  $(0.36) $1.96  
                
Shares used in computing earnings per share:             
 Basic    24,066   23,906   23,005   23,895   22,824  
 Diluted    24,431   23,906   23,330   23,895   23,374  
                
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:           
 Cost of sales   $699  $731  $651  $2,161  $1,803  
 Research and development    780   783   673   2,306   1,967  
 Selling, general and administrative    3,428   3,133   3,109   11,043   8,866  
  Total stock-based compensation expense   $4,907  $4,647  $4,433  $15,510  $12,636  
                
(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows:          
 Cost of sales   $647  $647  $16  $1,941  $130  
 Selling, general and administrative    2,767   2,766   960   8,299   2,882  
  Total amortization expense   $3,414  $3,413  $976  $10,240  $3,012  
                


 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
               
      Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
      May 29, 2020 February 28, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 29, 2020 May 31, 2019
Reconciliation of gross profit:            
GAAP gross profit   $54,233  $51,506  $43,035  $160,059  $185,235 
 GAAP gross margin    19.3%  18.9%  18.3%  19.4%  19.8%
               
Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales   699   731   651   2,161   1,803 
Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales    647   647   16   1,941   130 
Add: COVID-19 expenses    282         282    
               
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 55,861  $ 52,884  $ 43,702  $ 164,443  $ 187,168 
 Non-GAAP gross margin    19.9%  19.4%  18.5%  19.9%  20.0%
               
Reconciliation of operating expenses:            
GAAP operating expenses   $44,169  $43,350  $35,636  $135,958   107,586 
               
Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex          
 Research and development    780   783   673   2,306   1,967 
 Selling, general and administrative    3,428   3,133   3,109   11,043   8,866 
  Total    4,208 - 3,916 - 3,782   13,349 - 10,833 
Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex            
 Selling, general and administrative    2,767   2,766   960   8,299   2,882 
  Total    2,767   2,766   960   8,299   2,882 
               
Less: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)                126 
Less: Acquisition-related expenses          431   946   1,854 
Less: Integration expenses    1,432   1,040      4,524    
Less: COVID-19 expenses    228         228    
               
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 35,534  $ 35,628  $ 30,463  $ 108,612  $ 91,891 
               
Reconciliation of income from operations:            
GAAP income from operations   $10,064  $8,156  $7,399  $24,101  $77,649 
 GAAP operating margin    3.6%  3.0%  3.1%  2.9%  8.3%
               
Add: Share-based compensation expense    4,907   4,647   4,433   15,510   12,636 
Add: Amortization of intangible assets    3,414   3,413   976   10,240   3,012 
Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)                126 
Add: Acquisition-related expenses          431   946   1,854 
Add: Integration expenses    1,432   1,040      4,524    
Add: COVID-19 expenses    510         510    
               
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 20,327  $ 17,256  $ 13,239  $ 55,831  $ 95,277 
 Non-GAAP operating margin    7.2%  6.3%  5.6%  6.8%  10.2%
               


 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
               
      Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
      May 29, 2020 February 28, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 29, 2020 May 31, 2019
Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes:            
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes   $3,525  $(8,380) $2,495  $(4,306) $58,520 
Add: Share-based compensation expense    4,907   4,647   4,433   15,510   12,636 
Add: Amortization of intangible assets    3,414   3,413   976   10,240   3,012 
Add: Legal fees - term loan (payment holiday)                126 
Add: Acquisition-related expenses          431   946   1,854 
Add: Integration expenses    1,432   1,040      4,524    
Add: COVID-19 expenses    510         510    
Add: Extinguishment of term loan/revolver    192   6,630      6,822    
Add: Capped call MTM adjustment    2,924   4,795      7,719    
Add: Convertible debt discount OID and fees    1,960   399      2,359    
Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses    484   1,191   144   2,586   3,481 
               
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   $ 19,348  $ 13,735  $ 8,479  $ 46,910  $ 79,629 
               
Reconciliation of provision for income taxes:            
GAAP provision for income taxes   $2,700  $1,340  $550  $4,365  $12,813 
 GAAP effective tax rate    76.6%  -16.0% 