TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.



Participants may join the conference call by dialling (416) 340-2216 or (800) 273-9672 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com .

A playback will be available until August 30, 2020 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 9827430#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com .

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

