Concord, NC, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer, Inc (OTCMKTS: HYDI), a leading global manufacturer of custom industrial and medical device surface modification technologies, announced today that it has filed the company’s annual report and accompanying financial results for the full fiscal year ended on June 30, 2019 with the OTC Markets. The company has also posted its interim financial update on the company’s website. The fiscal year 2020 financial update presents un-audited interim financial information corresponding to the period ended May 31 of Fiscal Year 2020. The 2020 interim financial update is uploaded to Hydromer’s website at https://www.hydromer.com/investor-relations/. The 2019 annual report and the shareholder report may be accessed directly from the OTC Markets website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HYDI/disclosure , is also available on Hydromer Investors Relations website at https://www.hydromer.com/investor-relations/.



Hydromer’s legacy of innovation provides many technologies and areas of expertise that are in high demand, from antimicrobial coating capabilities, line of alcohol and plant-based sanitization products, proprietary technologies, including a line of anti-fog and condensation control products; the company expects continual increase in global demand for those products given the current more infection control minded ecosystem.

As a globally trusted partner to companies of all sizes, Hydromer® has been offering specialty polymers and surface coating technologies, contract coating services, and custom-designed equipment for diverse applications since 1981. Hydromer’s leading-edge solutions amplify products within many industries, including medical devices, industrial plastics, biotechnology, aerospace and personal care. Hydromer® personifies innovation, driven by a team of exceptional Ph.D. chemists and innovators, offering outstanding R&D, customer service, and tech support. The company continually focuses on the future by developing innovative solutions comprised of more eco-friendly and sustainable approaches. Hydromer® is an FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified production facility.

