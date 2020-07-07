New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Warehouse Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818112/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Purchasing Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales Management segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Data Warehouse Management Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Data Warehouse Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Warehouse Management Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020

In the global Warehouse Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 127-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Warehouse Management Software Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Data Warehouse Management Software Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Data Warehouse Management Software Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Data Warehouse Management Software Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Purchasing Management (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Purchasing Management (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Purchasing Management (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sales Management (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Sales Management (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Sales Management (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Warehouse Management (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Warehouse Management (Product) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Warehouse Management (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Warehouse Management Software Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Data Warehouse Management Software

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 18: United States Data Warehouse Management Software

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Data Warehouse Management Software Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Data Warehouse Management

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Data Warehouse Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Data Warehouse Management Software Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Warehouse Management Software Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 32: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in France

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Data Warehouse Management Software Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Data Warehouse Management Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Data Warehouse Management Software Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Data Warehouse Management Software Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Data Warehouse Management Software Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Data Warehouse Management

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Data Warehouse Management Software

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Data Warehouse Management Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2020-2027



Table 47: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Data Warehouse Management Software

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Data Warehouse Management Software

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Data Warehouse Management Software

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Data Warehouse Management Software

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Data Warehouse Management Software

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,

2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 37

