7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Purchasing Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sales Management segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Data Warehouse Management Software market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Data Warehouse Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Warehouse Management Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020
In the global Warehouse Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 127-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Warehouse Management Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Warehouse Management Software Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Data Warehouse Management Software Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Data Warehouse Management Software Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Purchasing Management (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Purchasing Management (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Purchasing Management (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Sales Management (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Sales Management (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Sales Management (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Warehouse Management (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Warehouse Management (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Warehouse Management (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Warehouse Management Software Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Data Warehouse Management Software
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in the
United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 18: United States Data Warehouse Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Data Warehouse Management Software Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Data Warehouse Management
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Data Warehouse Management Software Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Data Warehouse Management Software Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Warehouse Management Software Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 32: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in France
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Data Warehouse Management Software Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Data Warehouse Management Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Data Warehouse Management Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Data Warehouse Management Software Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Data Warehouse Management Software Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Data Warehouse Management
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Data Warehouse Management Software
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Data Warehouse Management Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027
Table 47: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Data Warehouse Management Software
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Data Warehouse Management Software
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Data Warehouse Management Software
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Data Warehouse Management Software
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Data Warehouse Management Software
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Data Warehouse Management Software Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
