TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee”) announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of Orford Mining Corporation (the “Issuer”) as a result of the expiry of 2,000,000 warrants (“Warrants”) of the Issuer held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited. Each Warrant was exercisable to purchase one (1) common share of the Issuer.



Immediately prior to the expiry of Warrants, Dundee owned or controlled 12,975,577 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 2,289,992 common shares of the Issuer representing an approximate 13.63% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 15.71% on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the expiration of Warrants, Dundee owns 12,975,577 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 289,992 common shares, representing an approximate 13.63% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 13.65% on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee holds securities of the Issuer for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Issuer.

