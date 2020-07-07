New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tracked segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$831 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Hybrid Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020

In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$366.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$801.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 441-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aselsan A.S.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

Cobham PLC

Dok-Ing D.O.O.

ECA Group

Endeavor Robotics

General Dynamics Corporation

Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.

ICOR Technology

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Magforce International

Nexter Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ North America, Inc.

RE2, Inc.

ReconRobotics, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Roboteam

SuperDroid Robots Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Wheeled (Mobility) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Wheeled (Mobility) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Wheeled (Mobility) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tracked (Mobility) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Tracked (Mobility) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Tracked (Mobility) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hybrid (Mobility) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hybrid (Mobility) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Hybrid (Mobility) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Legged (Mobility) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Legged (Mobility) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Legged (Mobility) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Small (Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Small (Size) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Small (Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medium (Size) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Medium (Size) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medium (Size) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Large (Size) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Large (Size) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Large (Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Very Large (Size) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Very Large (Size) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Very Large (Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Extremely Large (Size) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Extremely Large (Size) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Extremely Large (Size) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Military (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Military (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Law Enforcement (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Law Enforcement (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Law Enforcement (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 39: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Commercial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Commercial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United

States by Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 45: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United

States by Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 51: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 59: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unmanned

Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by

Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 73: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by

Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 80: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027



Table 83: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027



Table 86: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in France by

Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in France by

Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by

Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 112: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by

Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Italian Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 125: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 130: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 134: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 135: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Russia by

Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Russia by

Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027



Table 146: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027



Table 149: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 152: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 155: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 175: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 178: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 181: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 186: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 189: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Mobility for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unmanned Ground

Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 203: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

by Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 208: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period

2020-2027



Table 209: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

by Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

(UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027



Table 215: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027



Table 218: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 221: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 223: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Brazil by

Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001