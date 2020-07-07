New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818088/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tracked segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$831 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Hybrid Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020
In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$366.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$801.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 441-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wheeled (Mobility) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Wheeled (Mobility) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Wheeled (Mobility) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Tracked (Mobility) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Tracked (Mobility) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Tracked (Mobility) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hybrid (Mobility) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hybrid (Mobility) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hybrid (Mobility) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Legged (Mobility) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Legged (Mobility) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Legged (Mobility) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Small (Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Small (Size) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Small (Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Medium (Size) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Medium (Size) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Medium (Size) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Large (Size) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Large (Size) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Large (Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Very Large (Size) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Very Large (Size) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Very Large (Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Extremely Large (Size) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Extremely Large (Size) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Extremely Large (Size) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Military (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Military (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Law Enforcement (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Law Enforcement (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Law Enforcement (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 39: Federal Law Enforcement (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Commercial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Commercial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United
States by Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 45: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United
States by Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 51: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unmanned
Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 68: Japanese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by
Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by
Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027
Table 83: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027
Table 86: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in France by
Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in France by
Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by
Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 112: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market by
Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 125: United Kingdom Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 134: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 135: Spanish Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to
2027
Table 137: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Russia by
Mobility: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Russia by
Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 144: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027
Table 146: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027
Table 149: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 152: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 155: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Size
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Review by Mobility in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mobility for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 178: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Review by Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Size for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 181: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: Indian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 186: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 189: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Mobility for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Mobility for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
Market Share Analysis by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unmanned Ground
Vehicles (UGV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Size
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
Market Share Analysis by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 203: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mobility for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Mobility: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
by Mobility: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 208: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Size for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Size: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
by Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Latin American Demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
(UGV) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Latin American Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mobility: 2020-2027
Table 215: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Mobility: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Mobility: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Size: 2020-2027
Table 218: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Size: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 221: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 222: Argentinean Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 223: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market in Brazil by
Mobility: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
