Company announcement no. 17 - 20

7 July 2020





NTG Nordic Transport Group increases the share capital to acquire remaining 15% of the shares in Ebrex Business Solutions Ltd.

NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) has increased the share capital by nominally DKK 4,440,600 (222,030 shares of DKK 20) at a share price of 95.90) against a contribution in kind acquiring of the remaining 15% of the shares in Ebrex Business Solutions Ltd (“Ebrex”). Following this, NTG’s ownership of Ebrex is 100%.

The sellers are Arvid Meijer, CEO in Ebrex and Heinrich de Waal, COO in Ebrex. The transaction is a result of the ongoing integration process, as the operational integration has reached a stage at which the success of Ebrex no longer requires management to be partners in a stand-alone entity.

The transaction does not affect the organizational structure as both Mr. Meijer and Mr. de Waal remain committed to the combined success Ebrex and the NTG Group.

The transaction is completed at the same valuation as the acquisition of the initial 85%, as described in company announcement 43 - 19.

The share capital of NTG is hereafter nominally DKK 452,988,120 distributed in to 22,649,406 shares of DKK 20 each. The total number of votes is 452,988,120. NTG’s articles of association will be updated accordingly and published on the company’s website.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Martin Diernisse, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.dk

Attachment