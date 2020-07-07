Charenton-le-Pont, 7st July 2020

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2020:

89 671 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

32 066.5 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

75,528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

380,177.1 Euros in cash

Over the period from 2 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 the following operations were carried out:

389 purchase transactions

375 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

188 507 shares and 227 087.1 Euros for purchase transactions

172 070 shares and 203 909.7 Euros for sale transactions

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its know-how, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a spirit resolutely turned towards innovation. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch the Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has been able to develop its brands in a modern way while respecting their origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers trustworthy, bold and full of flavors and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index

