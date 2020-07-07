New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Checkout System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818081/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.9% share of the global Self-Checkout Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$983.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.6% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 23.9% Share in 2020

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$636.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$720.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NCR Corporation

Olea Kiosks Inc.

PCMS Group Ltd.

Tesco PLC

Toshiba TEC Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Self-Checkout System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Self-Checkout System Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Standalone (Mounting Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Standalone (Mounting Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Wall-mounted and Countertop (Mounting Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Wall-mounted and Countertop (Mounting Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Entertainment (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Entertainment (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Healthcare (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Retail (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Retail (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Hospitality (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Hospitality (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Travel (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Travel (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Self-Checkout System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: United States Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: United States Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: United States Self-Checkout System Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Self-Checkout System Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Self-Checkout System Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Canadian Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Market for Self-Checkout System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Self-Checkout System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Self-Checkout System in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mounting Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market by Mounting Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Chinese Demand for Self-Checkout System in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Chinese Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Self-Checkout System Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: European Self-Checkout System Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 48: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European Self-Checkout System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2020-2027



Table 52: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: European Self-Checkout System Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 54: European Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Self-Checkout System Market in France by Offering:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Self-Checkout System Market in France by Mounting

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 58: French Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis by

Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Self-Checkout System Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 60: French Self-Checkout System Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Self-Checkout System Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Self-Checkout System Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: German Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown by

Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Self-Checkout System Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Self-Checkout System Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Self-Checkout System Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Self-Checkout System Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mounting Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Italian Self-Checkout System Market by Mounting Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 71: Italian Demand for Self-Checkout System in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 72: Italian Self-Checkout System Market Share Breakdown

by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Self-Checkout System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Self-Checkout System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Mounting Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Self-Checkout System in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Self-Checkout System Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Share

Breakdown by Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Self-Checkout System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Self-Checkout System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Mounting Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Mounting Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Self-Checkout System Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Self-Checkout System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2020 and

2027



Table 93: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 94: Self-Checkout System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 96: Rest of World Self-Checkout System Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 20

