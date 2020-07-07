New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global e-Prescription Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818060/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global e-Prescription Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The e-Prescription Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$210 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$465.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$465.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 469-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
e-Prescription Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: e-Prescription Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: e-Prescription Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Solutions (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Solutions (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Solutions (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Services (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Services (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Services (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Web & Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Web & Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Web & Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: On-Premise (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Office-based Physicians (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Office-based Physicians (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Office-based Physicians (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US e-Prescription Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: e-Prescription Systems Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: e-Prescription Systems Market in the United States by
Delivery Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States e-Prescription Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: e-Prescription Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: e-Prescription Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: e-Prescription Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Canadian e-Prescription Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: e-Prescription Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for e-Prescription Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: e-Prescription Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for e-Prescription Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: e-Prescription Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
e-Prescription Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese e-Prescription Systems Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese e-Prescription Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese e-Prescription Systems Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese e-Prescription Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese e-Prescription Systems Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for e-Prescription Systems in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: e-Prescription Systems Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese e-Prescription Systems Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European e-Prescription Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European e-Prescription Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: e-Prescription Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European e-Prescription Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 65: e-Prescription Systems Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2020-2027
Table 68: e-Prescription Systems Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European e-Prescription Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: e-Prescription Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: e-Prescription Systems Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: French e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: e-Prescription Systems Market in France by Delivery
Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: French e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 78: French e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: e-Prescription Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: French e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: e-Prescription Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: German e-Prescription Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: e-Prescription Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 87: German e-Prescription Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: e-Prescription Systems Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German e-Prescription Systems Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian e-Prescription Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian e-Prescription Systems Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Italian e-Prescription Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian e-Prescription Systems Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Demand for e-Prescription Systems in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: e-Prescription Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian e-Prescription Systems Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for e-Prescription Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: e-Prescription Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: United Kingdom e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for e-Prescription Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: e-Prescription Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
e-Prescription Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: United Kingdom e-Prescription Systems Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Spanish e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: e-Prescription Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Spanish e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: e-Prescription Systems Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 115: Spanish e-Prescription Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: e-Prescription Systems Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Spanish e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: e-Prescription Systems Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 120: Russian e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Russian e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: e-Prescription Systems Market in Russia by Delivery
Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian e-Prescription Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: e-Prescription Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 126: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe e-Prescription Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 128: e-Prescription Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe e-Prescription Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode:
2020-2027
Table 131: e-Prescription Systems Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe e-Prescription Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: e-Prescription Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 137: e-Prescription Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: e-Prescription Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: e-Prescription Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: e-Prescription Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: e-Prescription Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Australian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Australian e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: e-Prescription Systems Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: e-Prescription Systems Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian e-Prescription Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 157: Indian e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Indian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 159: e-Prescription Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Indian e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Review
by Delivery Mode in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: e-Prescription Systems Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 163: Indian e-Prescription Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: e-Prescription Systems Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 165: Indian e-Prescription Systems Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: e-Prescription Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: South Korean e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 168: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: e-Prescription Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 171: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: e-Prescription Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for e-Prescription
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: e-Prescription Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for e-Prescription
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: e-Prescription Systems Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Delivery Mode for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market
Share Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for e-Prescription Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific e-Prescription Systems Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American e-Prescription Systems Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 185: e-Prescription Systems Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Latin American e-Prescription Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 187: Latin American e-Prescription Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American e-Prescription Systems Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American e-Prescription Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: e-Prescription Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American e-Prescription Systems Market by
Delivery Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Demand for e-Prescription Systems in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: e-Prescription Systems Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 197: e-Prescription Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Argentinean e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Argentinean e-Prescription Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2020-2027
Table 200: e-Prescription Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean e-Prescription Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 203: e-Prescription Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 205: e-Prescription Systems Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Brazilian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 207: Brazilian e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: e-Prescription Systems Market in Brazil by Delivery
Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: e-Prescription Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 214: e-Prescription Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Mexican e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 216: Mexican e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: e-Prescription Systems Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican e-Prescription Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican e-Prescription Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: e-Prescription Systems Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican e-Prescription Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: e-Prescription Systems Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America e-Prescription Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 224: e-Prescription Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 225: Rest of Latin America e-Prescription Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Rest of Latin America e-Prescription Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery Mode:
2020 to 2027
Table 227: e-Prescription Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America e-Prescription Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America e-Prescription Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: e-Prescription Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
