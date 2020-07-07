New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818031/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Processor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.6% CAGR to reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 18% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Software Segment Corners a 14.4% Share in 2020
In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Processor (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Processor (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Processor (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Sensors (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Sensors (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Sensors (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Software (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Software (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Software (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020-2027
Table 32: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Driver Assistance
System (ADAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2020-2027
Table 47: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Advanced Driver Assistance System
(ADAS) Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 54: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
