New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Server Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Presentation Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Virtualization Software market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Desktop Virtualization Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020
In the global Desktop Virtualization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtualization Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Virtualization Software Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Virtualization Software Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Virtualization Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Server Virtualization (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Server Virtualization (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Server Virtualization (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Presentation Virtualization (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Presentation Virtualization (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Presentation Virtualization (Product Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Desktop Virtualization (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Desktop Virtualization (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Desktop Virtualization (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Application Virtualization (Product Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Application Virtualization (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Application Virtualization (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: PC Disk Virtualization (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: PC Disk Virtualization (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: PC Disk Virtualization (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Virtualization Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Virtualization Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Virtualization Software Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Virtualization Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Virtualization Software Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Virtualization Software Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Virtualization Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Virtualization Software Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Virtualization Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Virtualization Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Virtualization Software Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Virtualization Software Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Virtualization Software Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Virtualization Software Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Virtualization Software Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Virtualization Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: Virtualization Software Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Virtualization Software Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Virtualization Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Virtualization Software Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Virtualization Software Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Virtualization Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Virtualization Software Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Virtualization Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Virtualization Software Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Virtualization Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Virtualization Software Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Virtualization Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Virtualization Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Virtualization Software Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Virtualization Software Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Virtualization Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Virtualization Software Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Virtualization Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 56: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Virtualization Software Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Virtualization Software Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Virtualization Software Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Virtualization Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Virtualization Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Virtualization Software Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Virtualization Software Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Virtualization Software Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Virtualization Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Virtualization Software Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Virtualization
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Virtualization Software Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Virtualization Software Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Virtualization Software Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Virtualization Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Virtualization Software Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Virtualization Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Virtualization Software Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Virtualization Software Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Virtualization Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Virtualization Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Virtualization Software Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Virtualization Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Virtualization Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Virtualization Software Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Virtualization Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Virtualization Software Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Virtualization Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: The Middle East Virtualization Software Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Virtualization Software Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Virtualization Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Virtualization Software Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Virtualization Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Virtualization Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Virtualization Software Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Virtualization Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Virtualization Software Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Virtualization Software Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Virtualization Software
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 111: Virtualization Software Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Virtualization Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Virtualization Software Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Virtualization Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Virtualization Software Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Virtualization Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 73
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: