New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Server Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Presentation Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Virtualization Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Desktop Virtualization Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020

In the global Desktop Virtualization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Corel Corporation

Google Cloud Platform

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Nimboxx, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Vmware, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Virtualization Software Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Virtualization Software Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Virtualization Software Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Virtualization Software Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Server Virtualization (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Server Virtualization (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Server Virtualization (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Presentation Virtualization (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Presentation Virtualization (Product Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Presentation Virtualization (Product Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Desktop Virtualization (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Desktop Virtualization (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Desktop Virtualization (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Application Virtualization (Product Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Application Virtualization (Product Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Application Virtualization (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: PC Disk Virtualization (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: PC Disk Virtualization (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: PC Disk Virtualization (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Virtualization Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Virtualization Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Virtualization Software Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Virtualization Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Virtualization Software Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Virtualization Software Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Virtualization Software: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Virtualization Software Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Virtualization Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Virtualization Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Virtualization Software Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Virtualization Software Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Virtualization Software Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Virtualization Software Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Virtualization Software Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Virtualization Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: Virtualization Software Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Virtualization Software Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Virtualization Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Virtualization Software Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Virtualization Software Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Virtualization Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Virtualization Software Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Virtualization Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Virtualization Software Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Virtualization Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Virtualization Software Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Virtualization Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Virtualization Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Virtualization Software Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Virtualization Software Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Virtualization Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Virtualization Software Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Virtualization Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 56: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Virtualization Software Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Virtualization Software Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Virtualization Software Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Virtualization Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Virtualization Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Virtualization Software Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Virtualization Software Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Virtualization Software Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Virtualization Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Virtualization Software Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Virtualization

Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Virtualization Software Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Virtualization Software Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Virtualization Software Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Virtualization Software Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Virtualization Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Virtualization Software Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Virtualization Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Virtualization Software Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Virtualization Software Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Virtualization Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Virtualization Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Virtualization Software Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Virtualization Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Virtualization Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Virtualization Software Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Virtualization Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Virtualization Software Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Virtualization Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: The Middle East Virtualization Software Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Virtualization Software Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Virtualization Software: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Virtualization Software Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Virtualization Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Virtualization Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Virtualization Software Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Virtualization Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Virtualization Software Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Virtualization Software Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Virtualization Software Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Virtualization Software

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 111: Virtualization Software Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Virtualization Software Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Virtualization Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Virtualization Software Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Virtualization Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Virtualization Software Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Virtualization Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 73

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001