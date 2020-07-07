New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Bioalcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biopolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Green Chemicals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Green Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$29 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29 Billion by the year 2027.
Bio-Organic Acids Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020
In the global Bio-Organic Acids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 398-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Green Chemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Green Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Green Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bioalcohols (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bioalcohols (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bioalcohols (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Biopolymers (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Biopolymers (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Biopolymers (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Bio-Organic Acids (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Bio-Organic Acids (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Bio-Organic Acids (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Bio-Ketones (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Bio-Ketones (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Bio-Ketones (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Green Chemicals Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Green Chemicals Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Green Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Green Chemicals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Green Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Green Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Green Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Green Chemicals Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Green Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Green Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Green Chemicals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 32: Green Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Green Chemicals Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Green Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Green Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Green Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Green Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Green Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Green Chemicals Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Green Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Green Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Green Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Green Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Green Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Green Chemicals Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Green Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Green Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Green Chemicals Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Green Chemicals Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 308
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817995/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: