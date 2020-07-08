New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ballistic Composites Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251401/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ballistic composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from aerospace and defense industry, increased demand from automotive industry and growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials. In addition, growing demand from aerospace and defense industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ballistic composites market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The ballistic composites market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Polymer matrix composites

• Ceramic matrix composites

• Metal matrix composites



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of nano-composites as one of the prime reasons driving the ballistic composites market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing LEAP engine demand in aerospace industry and demand from transmission and distribution industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ballistic composites market covers the following areas:

• Ballistic composites market sizing

• Ballistic composites market forecast

• Ballistic composites market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251401/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001