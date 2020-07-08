New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Curcumin Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933693/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on curcumin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven therapeutic properties propelling the demand of curcuminc, customer’s inclination toward organic food additives and increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care applications. In addition, therapeutic properties propelling the demand of curcuminc is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The curcumin market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The curcumin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutical

• Food

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the demand for products that combat the signs of aging as one of the prime reasons driving the curcumin market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for herbal and ayurvedic personal care products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our curcumin market covers the following areas:

• Curcumin market sizing

• Curcumin market forecast

• Curcumin market industry analysis





