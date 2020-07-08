New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877149/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on connected gym equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technological advances in connected gym equipment, premium pricing of connected devices owing to value-added features, and increasing smartphone penetration and the growing demand for connected gym services. In addition, technological advances in connected gym equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The connected gym equipment market market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The connected gym equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cardiovascular training equipment

• Strength training equipment



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the collaborations between vendors and other tech companies to integrate smart features into gym equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the connected gym equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of smart fitness wear in gym centers and compatibility with different mobile operating systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our connected gym equipment market covers the following areas:

• Connected gym equipment market sizing

• Connected gym equipment market forecast

• Connected gym equipment market industry analysis





