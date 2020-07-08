New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Field-Programmable Gate Array Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647436/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on field-programmable gate array market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally, demand for optimization in big data analytics, and development of efficient FPGAs. In addition, high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The field-programmable gate array market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The field-programmable gate array market is segmented as below:

By Type

• High-end FPGA

• Mid-end FPGA

• Low-end FPGA



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increased proliferation of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the field-programmable gate array market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in automobiles, and shift to PLDs from ASICs and ASSPs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our field-programmable gate array market covers the following areas:

• Field-programmable gate array market sizing

• Field-programmable gate array market forecast

• Field-programmable gate array market industry analysis





