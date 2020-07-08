New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cufflinks Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376003/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on cufflinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in online retailing and number of experience centers globally and rise in demand for French cuff shirts. In addition, growth in online retailing and number of experience centers globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cufflinks market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The cufflinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Premium cufflinks

• Mass cufflinks



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decision as one of the prime reasons driving the cufflinks market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cufflinks market covers the following areas:

• Cufflinks market sizing

• Cufflinks market forecast

• Cufflinks market industry analysis





