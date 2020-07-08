New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Long Products Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340313/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on steel long products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the construction industry and the increasing application of steel tubes in oil and gas industry. In addition, rising industrialization in APAC leading to demand for steel long products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The steel long products market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The steel long products market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Rebars

• Wire rods

• Tubes

• Sections

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in use of steel scrap as one of the prime reasons driving the steel long products market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in the renewable energy industry and rationalization of capacity will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our steel long products market covers the following areas:

• Steel long products market sizing

• Steel long products market forecast

• Steel long products market industry analysis





