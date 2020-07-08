New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340079/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on data center cooling solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for data centers, need to reduce OPEX and growing use of free cooling technique. In addition, the Increased demand for data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center cooling solutions market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The data center cooling solutions market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Air Conditioning

• Economizers

• Cooling Towers

• Chillers

• Other



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the greater use of high-performance computing (HPC) as one of the prime reasons driving the data center cooling solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, growing traction toward immersion cooling solutions and increase in design of containment cooling solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Data center cooling solutions market sizing

• Data center cooling solutions market forecast

• Data center cooling solutions market industry analysis"





