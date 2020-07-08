New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213441/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on semiconductor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of data centers.

The semiconductor market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The semiconductor market is segmented as below:

By Product

• ICs

• Optoelectronics

• Discrete semiconductors

• Sensors



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing investment in 3d NAND and FinFET technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our semiconductor market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor market sizing

• Semiconductor market forecast

• Semiconductor market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001