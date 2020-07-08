New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0240498/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on pure play software testing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of industry-specific testing service offerings and the rapid implementation of agile testing and test automation services. In addition, the need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pure play software testing services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The pure play software testing services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• IT

• Telecom

• Retail

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the evolution of software testing labs as one of the prime reasons driving the pure play software testing services market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of virtualized test environments, adoption of the BYOD concept, and the emergence of DevOps will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pure play software testing services market covers the following areas:

• Pure play software testing services market sizing

• Pure play software testing services market forecast

• Pure play software testing services market industry analysis





