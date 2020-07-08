Hello,
You will find attached the regulatory press release related to the key terms of Worldline's draft offer document on Ingenico's securities.
This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. The offer described in the attached document may only be opened once it has been declared compliant by the Autorité des marchés financiers.
