MARKET INSIGHTS

With the rising availability of large training data and the advent of deep learning techniques, a new generation of methods has come into place that is capable of recovering the structure and 3D geometry of objects.This is done either through one or many RGB images without the use of a complex camera calibration process.



This image-based 3D reconstruction is instrumental for several applications, right from robotics to graphics.Such applications involve both generic and specific objects.



The geometrically correct 3D intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) reconstruction aided the depiction of true coronary anatomy thanks to the recent advancements.Further advancements in the same, along with the advancing hardware capabilities, are estimated to propel the implementation of real-time 3D IVUS reconstruction within the catheterization laboratories.



The market growth is projected to be governed by such factors during the forecast period.

Moreover, 3D reconstruction techniques are utilized for achieving the 3D representations of objects in civil engineering in the form of models, geometric models, point cloud models, etc.One of the biggest advantages that this technique offers is efficiency in generating a 3D model of various scenes.



The models thus generated can be further used for obtaining the dimensions of objects in the real world, along with monitoring the progress of the projects.There has been a considerable demand for 3D content for VR, communication, computer graphics, thereby leading to a change in emphasizing requirements.



At the same time, the lack of skilled professionals is evaluated to restrict the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The analysis of the geographical segregation of the global 3D reconstruction market involves the assessment of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The region of Asia Pacific is set to garner the highest CAGR by 2028, as a result of the evolving and thriving construction industry, and construction activities taking place in countries like China.



The construction industry is increasingly adopting new technology.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Though there is a low presence of companies in the market, the rising growth opportunities are estimated to enable the entry of players in the market. Some of the prominent companies in the region are, Agisoft LLC, Intel Corporation, Photomodeler Technologies, Faro Technologies Inc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. PIX4D SA

2. PHOTOMETRIX LTD

3. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

4. AGISOFT LLC

5. PHOTOMODELER TECHNOLOGIES

6. INTEL CORPORATION

7. FARO TECHNOLOGIES INC

8. AUTODESK INC

9. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

10. VI3DIM TECHNOLOGIES

11. QUORUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

