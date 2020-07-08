New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381500/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Due to rapid changes in consumer demands, diagnostic testing has been shifted from hospitals and commercial laboratories, to locations closer to the patient’s home.This has resulted in minimizing the overall cost of testing.



Most healthcare services in urban areas are delivered at home with a reduced focus on rural areas.Moreover, developing countries also have a high percentage of people residing in rural areas, with very few diagnostic centers and low accessibility.



Thus, fatalities due to cancer are very high in rural environments.The increasing death toll can be attributed to a lack of awareness of the disease, leading to ignorance of diagnosis and treatment.



Hence, it is anticipated that improved diagnostic tools, faster response times, easy availability of biopsy solutions at an inexpensive rate, and high amounts of research grants would lead to establishing numerous diagnostic centers, especially in rural areas and developing countries in the region. Consequently, the growing number of diagnostic centers are projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for biopsy solution providers and augment market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Countries across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are analyzed to assess global liquid biopsy market growth.According to the research, North America is estimated to garner the largest revenue share by the end of the forecast period.



As a result of the increasing number of cancer cases, the demand for liquid biopsy in North America is projected to rise. Canada and the United States have superior biopsy technologies that specialize in detecting diseases at the early stages, thus reducing the countries’ mortality rates.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

As the global liquid biopsy market continues to emerge, regular and rapid developments are being witnessed.There are very few obstructions to innovations entering the market, resulting in medium to high levels of industry rivalry.



Some of the established companies in the market include Cook Medical Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen NV, Planmeca OY, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc.



