• How automotive OEMs and MaaS start-ups are evolving in the space?

• What was the market value of the product and application of the global MaaS market (2019-2025)?

• How COVID-19 is impacting the market?

• How is the MaaS industry expected to evolve during the forecast period?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are key consumer attributes that can help ensure market success in different countries?



Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market Forecast

The global mobility-as-a-service market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 25.10% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The global mobility-as-a-service market size is estimated at $195.04 billion in 2019. The North America region dominated the global mobility-as-a-service market in 2019, whereas the Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ )region is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The changing paradigm of consumers as well as major MaaS providers, requirement of reliable transportation system, and the need to decrease traffic congestion and air pollution, are some of the factors substantiating the growth of mobility-as-a-service market. However, data privacy and security concerns related to vehicle data and customer identity, low awareness regarding total lifetime cost for private vehicle ownership and service ownerships and impact of COVID-19 hampers the market growth.



Expert Quote



"The passenger transportation dominated the global mobility-as-a-service market. The passenger transportation system is one of the most important elements for the acceleration and adoption of MaaS. The rise in urban population, penetration of digitalization, and the need for a modern and sustainable transport system, are some of the reasons for the escaladed adoption of MaaS, in the public transportation system."



Scope of the Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market

The report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global mobility-as-a-service market, including a thorough analysis of the products and application.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period.



The scope of this report is focused on the different services catering to mobility-as-a-services for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight about the major market players in the global mobility-as-a-service market using the value chain analysis.



The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.It includes the market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global mobility-as-a-service market in terms of various factors influencing it.



Impact of COVID-19 on Mobility-as-Service

The way COVID-19 continues to extend its footprint across regions and countries, many governments have implemented country-wide lockdowns, and numerous companies are facing problems related to sourcing their raw material and components owing to the disruption in the supply chain.Also, consumers dependent on online food and grocery delivery systems are facing challenges to get the required order, as the delivery partners are unable to meet the high volume of demands.



In hospitals and health centers, there is a need for a seamless supply of essential medicines and medical equipment, which is being obstructed due to the lockdowns.



Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market Segmentation

The mobility-as-a-service market segmentation (on the basis of application type) is categorized into passenger transportation, freight transportation, and micro-mobility.Passenger transportation segment accounted for the largest market share, as of now people are moving from rural areas to urban areas, which require efficient and reliable way to transfer passenger form one point to another.



Hence, boosting the ride hailing, ride sharing, and carpool market.



The mobility-as-a-service market on the basis of product is segregated into ride-hailing, ridesharing, carpool, and rental.Ride hailing accounted for the highest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Ride hailing is the most demanded service for mobility, which includes hailing of cars, air-taxi, scooter, and bikes.



Key Companies in the Mobility-as-a-Service Industry

The key market players in the global mobility-as-a-service market include Uber, Lyft, Ola, Careem, DiDi, Grab, BlaBla Car, and Lime, among others.



Countries Covered

• NORTH AMERICA

• U.S.

• CANADA

• MEXICO

• SOUTH AMERICA

• ARGENTINA

• BRAZIL

• CHILE

• COLOMBIA

• REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

• ASIA-PACIFIC JAPAN (APJ)

• JAPAN

• INDIA

• SOUTH KOREA

• INDONESIA

• THAILAND

• REST-OF-APJ

• CHINA

• EUROPE

• GERMANY

• FRANCE

• ITALY

• SPAIN

• NETHERLANDS

• SWEDEN

• RUSSIA

• SWITZERLAND

• REST OF EUROPE

• U.K.

• MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

• BAHRAIN

• ISRAEL

• KUWAIT

• U.A.E.

• QATAR

• ALGERIA

• SOUTH AFRICA

• KENYA

• ZIMBABWE

• REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

